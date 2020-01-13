iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $121.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4574 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

