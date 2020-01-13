Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 323 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $205.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.