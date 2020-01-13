Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in WEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE:WEX opened at $217.43 on Monday. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $153.21 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.67.

In other news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.