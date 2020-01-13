Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 76 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $299.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.24 and a 200-day moving average of $294.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $245.90 and a 1-year high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,802,700. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

