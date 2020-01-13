Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dell were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Dell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 17.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dell by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $49.51 on Monday. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura decreased their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $387,949.74. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 46,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,321,964.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,073.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,645,665 shares of company stock worth $86,544,411. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

