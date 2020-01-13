Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 546 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,867,000 after buying an additional 178,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Raytheon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after purchasing an additional 212,361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

NYSE:RTN opened at $226.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

