Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $476,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $60.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,714 shares of company stock worth $10,607,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

