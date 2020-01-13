Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 141.6% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

