Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $58.68 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $59.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

