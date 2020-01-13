Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $1,118,583.20 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,118,583.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,923,294.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yoav Galin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $595,320.00.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $104.52 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

