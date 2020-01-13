Cameron Turtle Sells 12,807 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $440,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,550,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,330 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

