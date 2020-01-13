Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells $513,730.08 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $513,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ITCI opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.96. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $8,024,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,182,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

