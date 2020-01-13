Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Sells $567,112.38 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $74,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 70.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

