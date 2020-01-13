Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells $790,920.00 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $188.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.14 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.83.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

