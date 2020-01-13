Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin Sells 15,000 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 6.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,816 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 83.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 821.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,966 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

