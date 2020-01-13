David G. King Sells 30,000 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Stock

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

