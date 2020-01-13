Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Sachdev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $820,792.98.

On Friday, October 25th, Amit Sachdev sold 4,311 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $853,103.79.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $738,818.41.

VRTX opened at $228.95 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,521,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,238,000 after acquiring an additional 335,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 180,239 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

