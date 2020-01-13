Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,265,419.61 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $232.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $149.40 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.82.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.