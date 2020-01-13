BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $120,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $3,141,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,335,895 shares in the company, valued at $50,657,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,424 shares of company stock worth $4,316,120.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $31.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

