Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHNG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
