Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHNG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.