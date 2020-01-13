Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 287.1% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 12,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH stock opened at $177.58 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average is $169.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.28.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

