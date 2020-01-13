Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $238.26 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

