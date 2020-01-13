Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,231 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $140.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

