Globus Medical’s (GMED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

