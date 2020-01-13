Globus Medical’s (GMED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.
Shares of GMED opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $60.15.
In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
