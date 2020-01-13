Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Landec (LNDC)

Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/8/2020 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

1/7/2020 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/2/2020 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

1/2/2020 – Landec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

12/7/2019 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2019 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

LNDC opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $304.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Landec Co alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $289,757.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $195,626. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 46.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 397,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 125,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.