Saratoga Investment’s (SAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.68.

Shares of SAR opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $291.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 85.17%.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $1,879,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $2,681,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $27,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

