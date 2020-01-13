Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Roku from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.28.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $128.40 on Thursday. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,605.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,294.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,775 shares of company stock worth $40,185,375. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roku by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after purchasing an additional 975,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19,212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 799,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

