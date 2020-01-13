Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.84.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $478.15 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $498.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of -83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

