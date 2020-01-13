Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 5,662 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $38,407,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 110.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,406,000 after acquiring an additional 553,511 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $17,301,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 53.7% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 948,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 331,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 304,187 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

