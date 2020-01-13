Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $168.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

