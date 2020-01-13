GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GrubHub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.24. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Richman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,390.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,706 shares of company stock valued at $421,239 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 81.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

