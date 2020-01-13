Applied Genetic Technologies’ (AGTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.88.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.88 million, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. Research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.