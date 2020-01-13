HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.32 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $1,398,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,103,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,494,000 after buying an additional 308,282 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,090,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 391.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

