Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

ADRO stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 937,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 653,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 302,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 220,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

