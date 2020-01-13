McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.78.

MCK opened at $143.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.21. McKesson has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $154.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 165.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

