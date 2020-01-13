Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $57.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.21.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.