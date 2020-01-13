Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 1,534 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,640,972,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249,396 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $110.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.10. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

