Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $142,066.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $838,915. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $598.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

