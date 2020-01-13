Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $4.94 Million Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $156,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

