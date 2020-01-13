Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at $158.57 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $163.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $153.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.