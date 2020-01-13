Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $190.44 on Monday. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.33.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.03%.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

