1,347 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,800,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,361 shares of company stock valued at $64,023,121. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.40.

CRM stock opened at $180.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $180.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

