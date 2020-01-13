Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 197.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE SCHW opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

