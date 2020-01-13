2,700 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 192.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 287.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 50,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $93.56 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

