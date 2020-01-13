Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,218,000 after acquiring an additional 151,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,918.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $232.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $149.40 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

