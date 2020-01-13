Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $166.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.