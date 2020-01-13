Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $315,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $180.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $134.46 and a 12 month high of $181.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

