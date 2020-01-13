2,354 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,387,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,880,000 after buying an additional 378,465 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,368,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,224,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,279,000 after buying an additional 567,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $146.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.