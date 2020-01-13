Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SAP by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SAP by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 871,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,517,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SAP by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $136.98 on Monday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

