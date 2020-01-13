Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 4.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Cannae news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.65 million. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

